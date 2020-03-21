WORLD

Four rapists convicted for the gang rape and murder of a young woman on a bus in Delhi in 2012 were hanged yesterday, bringing to a close a long and painful case in India. The assault triggered widespread outrage across the country, directed at the state's inability to prevent incidents of violence against women and punish those responsible.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Making it clear that it cannot be business as usual, Singapore announced a fresh set of measures to ensure that individuals do not gather around one another in public - and keep a safe distance if they must - to cut down the risk of local coronavirus transmission.

WORLD

The coronavirus outbreak has forced the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) to suspend the production and testing of the Space Launch System and Orion, the giant rocket and crew capsule that will be used to take astronauts back to the moon. This could delay the country's goal of achieving the next moon landing by end-2024.

WORLD

Three former rivals of Mr Joe Biden have emerged as possible running mates for him in the US presidential race. They are Senator Kamala Harris of California, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota. Mr Biden, the front runner in the Democratic Party presidential nomination race, has said that he would pick a woman to partner him.

OPINION

For most people, the growing coronavirus outbreak induces a general sense of unease, but for some, it can be an all-consuming cause for alarm. The irrational fear of infection has a long history, says Professor Chong Siow Ann.

HOME

Hand sanitisers are now all the rage and politicians have quickly caught on, amid the public health concerns and the looming general election. They are including sanitisers and soap, alongside the usual groceries, in care packs that are being donated to front-line staff and residents during house visits.

HOME

Access to a post deemed offensive to Muslims and Christians has been blocked by Facebook for Singapore users, and the police are now investigating, said Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam. Describing the post as "very offensive", he said that the authorities asked the social media platform to disable access to the post here.

BUSINESS

Apple kept its business rolling this week by launching a new iPad Pro and two new Macs. Deliveries of the new products will begin arriving on doorsteps next week. However, production of those devices likely started before the worst effects of China's coronavirus lockdown last month.

SPORT

The continued suspension of the National School Games has not only deprived pupils and students of their sporting fix, but it has also affected the income of their coaches badly. Most are paid hourly for training and matches, and some say they may have to seek other alternatives.

LIFE

Singapore artists Sarah Choo Jing and Nicola Anthony are among 31 finalists for The Sovereign Asian Art Prize, chosen from a record number of more than 600 entries from 30 countries. The top regional art award, which offers a grand prize of US$30,000 (S$43,400), was launched in 2003 by global non-profit The Sovereign Art Foundation.

