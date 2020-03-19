Front-line Fighters: Volunteers work magic with their time, money and chicken rice

SINGAPORE - What do a chicken rice seller, a magician-turned-secondary school teacher and a beauty entrepreneur have in common?

Other than being ordinary Singaporeans, these three individuals have all voluntarily chipped in their time and resources to spread some cheer during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Chicken rice seller Daniel Tan, 40, started a fundraising campaign in February to provide healthcare workers with free meals.

The owner of OK Chicken Rice stall in Ang Mo Kio has since raised $30,166 and matched this donation with about $22,000 from his own pocket. This amounts to almost 10,000 packets of chicken rice donated to hospitals and polyclinics.

Mr Tan said he got the idea after reading about healthcare workers getting shunned in public due to the stigma of working with coronavirus patients.

"This is not charity and neither am I a hero. I'm simply one of many who felt that something should be done, and it's a group effort," said Mr Tan, referring to public donors as well as his staff and family members who have put in extra hours for the initiative.

Meanwhile, teacher Godwin Tan, 30, decided to buy 500 face masks from a Carousell reseller and hand them out to needy residents in Beo Crescent after witnessing the panic buying of groceries.

In a bid to spread a more positive message, the former magician posted a video of himself performing a magic trick where he "transformed" negative behaviour like panic buying and hoarding into face masks.

"I wanted people to see that we are capable of doing something better than what we are already seeing in the media," said the 30-year-old, who teaches English and Social Studies at a secondary school.

He added: "This crisis right now - actually it's a chance for us to bring our the best of us, rather than the worst."

The same community spirit inspired entrepreneur Hann Chia, 41, to supply low-income households in Boon Keng and Bendemeer with bottles of hand wash.

Related Story Coronavirus cases in Singapore: What we know so far

Ms Chia and her co-founders of skincare company Fawn & Co. are helping a volunteer group to collect used pump bottles and sterilise them with their lab equipment.

The team then fills these bottles with handwash that Ms Chia, a certified skincare formulator, has formulated herself, before distributing them to needy residents.

"We're not front-line healthcare workers - they are the real heroes," the mother of two insisted.

"We are just doing our best to help people who may not have the resources keep themselves safe at this point in time."

Find out what motivates these three "mask-eteers" to do good in the fourth episode of the Front-line Fighters series.