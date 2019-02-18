Warisan will continue to work with Pakatan Harapan, despite Mahathir's PPBM entry to Sabah

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Sabah state government will not stop Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) from setting up shop in the Borneo state and will continue to work with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition to deliver its mandate.

Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Mohd Shafie Apdal said on Monday (Feb 18) they respect the mandate and will continue to govern the state and fulfil what Sabahans want in terms of development.

"With regard to the entry of PPBM to Sabah, we cannot stop them or any other party. Our laws also allow for new parties to be formed," he said in a statement.

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie said Warisan is clear on its party stand and direction.

"We have worked with Pakatan Harapan before, and after the elections, we formed the federal government together, and we will continue to work with them for the best interests of the people," he added.

Mr Mohd Shafie said he is aware of their supporters and the people of Sabah's sentiment over peninsula-based PPBM's decision to form a Sabah branch.

"My advice is not be emotional and we remain focused to develop the state for the benefit of the people of Sabah."

"Governing Sabah to the best of our ability and ensuring that our rights will be reinstated and affirmed, as per the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), remains our priority," he said.

PPBM chairman Mahathir Mohamad had announced on Friday that his party will be spreading its wings into Sabah to help strengthen the Warisan-led state goverment.

Tun Dr Mahathir, who is also the prime minister, stressed that it was not aimed at wresting control of the state from Warisan, but said they were merely providing an avenue for former Umno members who do not wish to join Mr Mohd Shafie's party.

Dr Mahathir pointed out that although Warisan was not part of PH, the ruling coalition have agreed to let Warisan lead the coalition in Sabah in what he described an "extraordinary arrangement".