US isn't looking for a 'divorce' from China, trade chief says

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - The US is seeking to realign its commercial ties with China rather than seek a "divorce" between the world's biggest economies, US trade chief Katherine Tai said on Tuesday (April 5).

Asked in an interview whether US-China tensions could lead to decoupling, Ms Tai said the Biden administration's policy was focused instead on "realignment in the global economy."

That includes addressing the lack of visibility, accountability and diversity in supply chains that has led to disruptions in recent years, she told Bloomberg Television's Ms Haslinda Amin in Singapore.

"I would focus really on the kinds of changes that we're trying to bring, which are really not about stopping trade or trade divorce," Ms Tai said. "They're really about bringing reform and a more strategic approach to trade."

Ms Tai's remarks follow a congressional hearing last week where she said discussions with China have become "unduly difficult" and the US needs new tools to stand against anti-competitive behaviour by the world's second-largest economy.

She told lawmakers it was time to forget about changing China's behaviour and instead focus on rebuilding the US industrial manufacturing base and making domestic investments to counter the Asian nation.

In the interview, Ms Tai gave few details about specifics on dealing with China, simply saying her office was seeking to "create incentives for our economic actors to ensure that this relationship is one that feels balanced, that is fair."

She also expressed skepticism when asked about China’s moves to remove a key sticking point in its audit dispute with the US.

"As a trade negotiator I know that the devil’s always in the details," she said.

In early 2020, after a two-year tariff war, the US and China agreed to the so-called phase one deal, with the US reducing some duties in exchange for Beijing pledging to address intellectual-property theft and buy US$200 billion (S$271.08 billion) in energy, farm and manufactured goods along with services through last December.

The US Trade Representative is now facing a review of the first group of tariffs on more than US$300 billion in Chinese imports needed to prevent their expiration.

A US federal trade court last week also ruled that the Trump administration failed to adequately justify its decision to expand tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods, and the Biden administration must present a fuller explanation to keep them.

Ms Tai said she couldn’t comment on the review but noted the China tariffs were having an impact, particularly regarding trade flows in South-east Asia.

Still, she added that it was an open question on whether the tariffs are effective "with respect to how we intend to realign our relationship with China on trade and economic matters."