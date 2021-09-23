Philippines aims to vaccinate 90% of population against Covid-19 before 2022 election

MANILA (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Philippines is aiming to vaccinate at least 90 per cent of the country's population against Covid-19 by February 2022 in preparation for the May national election.

The government has started preparing for its second phase of vaccine procurement and is negotiating for more shots as well as booster jabs, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr said in a taped briefing on Wednesday (Sept 22) night.

Current talks with four companies involve an additional 90 million vaccines, and the procurement takes into consideration Philippines' May 2022 election to select a new president, he said.

"We are... planning for the upcoming election, and we need to finish vaccinating by February or at least 90 per cent of the population," Mr Galvez said.

"Before the election, all Filipinos should be protected."

Mr Galvez noted that the Philippines' vaccine supply had started to stabilise and that demand for it was already being met.

The Philippines currently has stock of 23.75 million vaccine doses, which could sustain vaccinations for 1½ months, the official said.

The country is expecting 20 million more doses in mid-October.

"There are more deliveries than vaccinations, meaning there is enough supply that is coming," Mr Galves said.

So far, 19 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with 23.1 million partially vaccinated, meaning they have received only one dose.