Johor still hopes Singapore will test Malaysian workers for Covid-19 before they return

ISKANDAR PUTERI (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - There are more than 40,000 Malaysians still in Singapore and the Malaysian state of Johor hopes that Singapore will make exemptions for them to be tested for Covid-19 before they are allowed to return to the state.

More Malaysian workers are making their way back from Singapore after the Republic began implementing stricter measures to address the pandemic under a period known as the "circuit breaker". The measures which began on April 7 and will go on until May 4 have seen most workplaces and schools closed in order to reduce the risk of infections.

Currently, Malaysians who test negative in Singapore will be able to go home and be quarantined there, while those without any certification or prior testing will be required to undergo compulsory 14-day quarantine at one of the government centres statewide.

Johor Mentri Besar Hasni Mohammad said the state was working with the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss the matter with their counterpart in Singapore given that the city-state presently does not conduct Covid-19 tests unless a person has shown symptoms.

Singapore's High Commissioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon previously said there was currently no requirement by the Singapore government to provide random Covid-19 tests for foreign workers while Singapore's Ministry of Health has said that Covid-19 testing is only performed when clinically indicated, for patients and their close contacts.

"That means a Malaysian can't get the test done in Singapore unless they are symptomatic, " Datuk Hasni said in an interview in the Johor district of Iskandar Puteri.

"We hope Singapore will allow for some exemptions so that Malaysians who want to return can get this test done at its clinics or hospitals, " he said.

Hasni said he was confident that the matter would be discussed through the Malaysia-Singapore Special Working Committee on Covid-19 for a solution to be reached.

He said since Malaysia implemented the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18 to curb the coronavirus, it has resolved certain issues, including easing the movement of cargo, essential and non-essential items between both countries as well as accommodation for Malaysian workers in Singapore.

"The government will not stop Malaysians returning from Singapore and I can assure them that our frontliners have taken all the necessary steps and procedures at our border, " he said.

Hasni urged returning Malaysians to give their full cooperation to the frontliners conducting the necessary screening and testing at the checkpoints.

On the number of Malaysians returning from Singapore after the island republic started its own measures to curb the spread of the virus, Hasni said the biggest influx was registered on April 3 with some 3,400 people. "Since then there have been between 500 and 600 Malaysians coming back per day and we have been able to cope with the numbers, " he added.