Coronavirus: Malaysia medical group asks for more 'urgency' by ministries to help govt

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has urged various ministries and government agencies to show "urgency and seriousness" in helping to combat the spread of the coronavirus, including disseminating information and tracking down suspected patients.

"Covid-19 containment is a collective responsibility of all the ministries and ministers, not just the Health Ministry," association president Dr N. Ganabaskaran said in a statement on Monday (March 16). "We urge all the newly minted ministers to show some level of urgency and seriousness in handling this national issue."

Meanwhile, Universiti Malaya's dean of the faculty of medicine, Prof Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman, asked people to stay put wherever they are for the next two weeks, and not use the government's move to restrict movement by rushing back to their kampungs (hometowns and villages) for a holiday.

"No, the answer is No. Stay put wherever you are," she said in a tweet on Tuesday. "The whole idea of this Restricted Movement Order is to... restrict movement... to minimise human contact that can spread the virus. Social distancing is the fancy term for it."

The MMA said the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) needs to ensure there is enough personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers following the rise in Covid-19 cases.

The statement was issued just before Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin late on Monday announced measures to control the movement of residents nationwide to tackle the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the order, effective from Wednesday to March 31, travel will be restricted, with Malaysian citizens barred from travelling overseas and tourists denied entry into the country.

MMA's Dr Ganabaskaran said while the Health Ministry and its personnel have been working around the clock due to the virus outbreak, other ministries have yet to play their part.

"There has been an acute shortage of PPE for healthcare workers, especially in the private sector, hence KPDNHEP should play an important role in making sure there is sufficient supply.

"Many other countries have ordered their local manufacturers to support the local market first, while we were informed a decision was made but not implemented," he said.

He urged the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) to play a role in screening the participants of an Islamic mass gathering at Masjid Jamek Sri Petaling, as the participants ran into the thousands.

"It must be noted that the Health Ministry has limited powers when it comes to enforcement.

"Nadma should work and assist the ministry in tracking and screening the 14,500 Malaysian participants, even if it means mobilising the army," he added.

The MMA, which represents professionals in the medical sector, said all ministries should jump in to support the Health Ministry in this time of crisis.

The association urged the communications ministry to conduct appropriate health messaging to reach out to more Malaysians, "to allay fears, prevent panic and make sure all Malaysians know exactly what to do".

"The sudden rise in Covid-19 cases with 190 newly reported cases (as of Sunday, March 15) traced back to the tabligh gathering should have raised the alarm on the importance of social distancing.

"Yet we have noticed certain ministries have ignored the advice given by the Prime Minister (Muhyiddin Yassin) and continue to hold large gatherings," Dr Ganabaskaran said.

"There must only be one voice and one direction from the top with the political will to decree what will keep Malaysians and their families safe and healthy as we fight this together," he added.