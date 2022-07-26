Asean chair calls timing of Myanmar executions 'highly reprehensible'

PHNOM PENH (REUTERS) - Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) chair Cambodia has called the timing of the Myanmar junta's execution of four activists "highly reprehensible" and said it has presented a gross lack of will to support the bloc's peace efforts in the country.

Myanmar's ruling military announced on Monday (July 25) it had executed the four men who were accused of aiding "terror acts", sparking widespread condemnation of the country's first executions in decades.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, dated July 25, Cambodia, which heads Asean this year, said it was extremely saddened and deeply troubled by the executions. It said the executions were a setback, just a week ahead of an Asean ministerial meeting.

"The implementation of the death sentences, just a week before the 55th Asean Ministerial Meeting is highly reprehensible as it created a setback (and presented) a gross lack of will to support the efforts, particularly by the Asean Chair."

The statement said Asean "strongly and urgently called on all parties concerned to desist from taking actions that would only further aggravate the crisis, hinder peaceful dialogue among all parties concerned, and endanger peace, security and stability, not only in Myanmar, but the whole region".

Sentenced to death in secretive trials in January and April, the four men were accused of helping a civilian resistance movement that has fought the military since last year's coup and bloody crackdown on nationwide protests.

Among those executed were democracy campaigner Kyaw Min Yu, better known as Jimmy, and former lawmaker and hip-hop artist Phyo Zeya Thaw, an ally of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The two others executed were Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw.

State media said "the punishment has been conducted", but did not say when, or by what method. Previous executions in Myanmar have been by hanging.