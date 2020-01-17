WORLD

1 Taal still spewing ash

A Philippine volcano that erupted last weekend belched smaller plumes of ash and shuddered continuously with earthquakes yesterday, prompting the authorities to block access to nearby towns due to fears of a bigger eruption.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Big jump in investments

Singapore beat expectations for investment commitments last year, pulling in $15.2 billion in investments. More than 32,000 jobs over the coming years will be created, with most roles related to the digital economy and expected to go to Singaporeans.

WORLD

3 Wuhan virus case in Japan

Japan's health authorities said a resident in his 30s, from Kanagawa prefecture, has tested positive for the new coronavirus after returning from the Chinese city of Wuhan. The new virus has been identified as a possible cause of an outbreak of pneumonia in Wuhan.

WORLD

4 Impeachment at next stage

United States House Democrats carried the formal articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate in a dramatic procession across the US Capitol, moving the impeachment to the Republican-majority Senate.

OPINION

5 Chinese military's intention

Chinese activity around Indonesia's Natuna Islands has provoked an unexpectedly strong response from Jakarta. It also raises questions about the intent of the Chinese military's behaviour, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

HOME

6 SDP argues against Pofma

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), in its appeal against two corrections issued under the fake news law, argued that the legislation should be applied in cases of verifiably false statements of fact. A High Court judge had earlier dismissed SDP's application for the case to be heard in an open court.

HOME

7 Barred from leaving S'pore

A district judge ruled that a 22-year-old Singaporean, who allegedly took videos of women inside toilets, will not be allowed to return to Britain, where he is a student at a top university. The judge revoked permission given earlier for the undergraduate to leave Singapore and ruled that the gag order on the accused's identity will continue.

BUSINESS

8 SGX to tighten auditing

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has started a public consultation to gather views about proposals to strengthen auditing standards. The key move will require firms to appoint locally registered auditors, although the exchange is also seeking powers to appoint an additional auditor in some cases. There are also steps to tighten the way firms value property.



PHOTO: PWBA TOUR



SPORT

9 Bowler aims higher

After a standout year in which she made history on multiple fronts, bowler Cherie Tan (above) is looking forward to scale new heights in the new year. The Singaporean, 31, capped a sterling 2019 after she was voted World Bowling's Athlete of the Year on Tuesday.

LIFE

10 French award for two

Mrs Rosa Daniel, deputy secretary (culture) of the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and chief executive officer of the National Arts Council, as well as Ms Chong Siak Ching, CEO of the National Gallery Singapore, were conferred the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government yesterday.

