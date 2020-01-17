Senate gets ready to open Trump's impeachment case

WASHINGTON • House Democrats carried the formal articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate in a dramatic procession across the US Capitol, setting the stage for only the third trial to remove a president in American history.

The ceremonial protocol by the lawmakers prosecuting the case against Mr Trump late on Wednesday moved the impeachment out of Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Democratic-run House to the Republican-majority Senate, where the President's team is mounting a defence aiming for swift acquittal.

"Today we will make history," Mrs Pelosi said as she signed the documents. "This President will be held accountable," she said.

Moments later, the seven House prosecutors walked solemnly through the stately hall, filing into the Senate back row as the Clerk of the House announced the arrival: "The House has passed House Resolution 798, a resolution appointing and authorising managers of the impeachment trial of Donald John Trump, President of United States."

In response, Mr Trump complained anew that it was all a "hoax", even amid the emergence of new details about his efforts in Ukraine.

With the resolution, the Senate was transformed into an impeachment court. The Senate proceedings was to formally begin late yesterday with a show of pageantry that includes the reading of two impeachment articles and Chief Justice John Roberts swearing in 100 senators as jurors. Opening arguments are to begin next Tuesday.

The House impeached Mr Trump last month, alleging he abused his presidential power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rival in the election, Mr Joe Biden, using military aid to the country as leverage. Mr Trump was also charged with obstructing Congress' ensuing probe.

The House had earlier voted 228-193, almost entirely along party lines, ending a weeks-long delay to deliver the charges with a tally reflecting the nation's split.

"This is what an impeachment is about," Mrs Pelosi said before the vote. "The President violated his oath of office, undermined our national security (and) jeopardised the integrity of our elections."

The trial is expected to play out before a deeply divided nation at the start of this election year as Mr Trump seeks a second term.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pledged to have the Senate "rise above the petty factionalism" and "factional fervour and serve the long-term, best interests of our nation". He called it "a difficult time for our country."

Mr Trump's political campaign dismissed the House effort as "just a failed attempt to politically damage President Trump leading up to his re-election".

His team expects acquittal with a Senate trial lasting no more than two weeks, according to senior administration officials who asked not to be named.

That is far shorter than the last presidential impeachment trial, that of Mr Bill Clinton in 1999, or the first one, of Andrew Johnson, in 1868.

As Mr McConnell sets the rules for the trial, Mr Trump has given mixed messages about whether he prefers a lengthy or swift proceeding. Senators are under pressure with the emerging new evidence to call more witnesses to testify.

On Tuesday, Democrats released newly acquired files that showed Mr Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani working with Ukrainian-born American Lev Parnas early last year to pressure Kiev to investigate Mr Biden. They also showed the two, working with Ukrainian officials, trying to force out the US ambassador to the country, Ms Marie Yovanovitch, who was eventually removed by Mr Trump.

The seven-member prosecution team was led by the chairmen of the House impeachment proceedings, Mr Adam Schiff of the Intelligence Committee and Mr Jerry Nadler of the Judiciary Committee, two of Mrs Pelosi's top lieutenants.

Mr Schiff said the new evidence should bring more pressure on Mr McConnell, who is hesitant to call new witnesses who would prolong the trial and put vulnerable senators who are up for re-election in 2020 in a bind with tough choices.

The White House has instructed officials not to comply with House subpoenas for testimony and documents.

Republicans control the chamber, 53-47, and are all but certain to acquit Mr Trump. But it takes just 51 votes during the trial to approve rules or call witnesses. It also would take only 51 senators to vote to dismiss the charges against Mr Trump.

ASSOCIATED PRESS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE