US, North Korea could agree to end Korean War at Hanoi summit: Yonhap

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea's presidential office said on Monday (Feb 25) that the United States and North Korea could agree to declare the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War in a summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Yonhap news agency reported.

"The possibility is there," presidential office spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told a press briefing in Seoul when asked if an end-of-war declaration was on the summit agenda, according to Yonhap.

The two leaders will meet in Hanoi on Wednesday and Thursday, eight months after their historic summit in Singapore, the first between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader, where they pledged to work towards the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

On Sunday, Mr Trump said he is happy so long as North Korea continues its pause in weapons testing.

"I'm not in a rush. I don't want to rush anybody," he told told governors at the White House.

"I just don't want testing. As long as there's no testing, we're happy."

Mr Trump also said he saw eye to eye with Mr Kim.