South Korea's Yoon to send delegates to Japan next week: Yonhap

SEOUL (BLOOMBERG) - South Korea's President-Elect Yoon Suk Yeol plans to send a group of delegates to Japan next week, Yonhap News reported, a sign that the two nations could work towards mending relations amid mounting North Korean provocations.

The seven-member delegation led by People Power Party's lawmaker Chung Jinsuk will visit Japan's foreign ministry officials during their visit from April 24 through 28, the report said, citing Yoon's transition team. The group, which also includes professors in diplomatic relations, plans to discuss bilateral relations as well as North Korean affairs, Yonhap reported.

North Korea has been testing a variety of missiles designed to evade US-operated interceptors and increase the threat of a credible nuclear strike against the US and its allies in Asia. The reclusive nation's official state media said on Sunday (April 17) that the regime successfully test fired a new-type of tactical guided weapon.

Japan and South Korea have been at loggerheads over some issues in recent years, with disputes relating to Japan's 1910 to 1945 colonisation of the Korean Peninsula hurting trade and security ties between the two US allies.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Yoon said he plans to improve relations with Japan as president.

"When I am president, South Korea-Japan relations will go well. I am sure of it," he said. "I will change our attitudes and systems toward a normal diplomatic relationship."