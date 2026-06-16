China’s Xi backs Myanmar’s president as two leaders meet in Beijing

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing attend a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People on June 16 in Beijing, China.

BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping on June 16 endorsed the political leadership of Myanmar’s military chief-turned-president Min Aung Hlaing as the two met in Beijing to map out the future development of bilateral ties.

“I am willing to continue strengthening our leadership (over our countries’ bilateral ties), carry forward the brotherly friendship between our two peoples, deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation,” Xi told his Myanmar counterpart, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

Min Aung Hlaing is in China for a five-day state visit until June 19, his first trip to the world’s second-largest economy since the former junta chief formalised his grip on power following controversial elections in the war-torn country in December and January.

Xi also spoke about making greater contributions to regional peace and development through their bilateral ties.

Beijing held a state welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People before the leaders began their talks in a closed-door meeting that lasted for less than an hour.

The two men then witnessed the signing of cooperation documents, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said.

The 18 memorandums for cooperation covered areas including cross-border transportation in the Greater Mekong subregion, free trade, assistance in natural disasters, health and media.

China remains one of the most important foreign partners of Myanmar’s military, which seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, triggering an armed uprising.

China’s Foreign Ministry has said it supports Myanmar in unifying domestic political forces and restoring stability.

Beijing has also invested in projects in Myanmar under its Belt and Road Initiative, including an oil and gas pipeline crossing the country and planned infrastructure including a deep-sea port.

The meeting is Min Aung Hlaing’s second with Xi in less than a year, after he attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin in August 2025 .

While Min Aung Hlaing picked India for his first foreign trip after becoming president, some analysts said the visits to China suggested a closer relationship with Beijing and a boost to his international acceptance. REUTERS