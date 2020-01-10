China has been accused of trying to influence Taiwan's presidential election through a disinformation campaign. If President Tsai Ing-wen wins a second term as expected, it would mean Beijing's purported attempts to sway voters would have failed miserably. But Beijing will not steer away from continuing to press for unification.

The regulatory arm of the Singapore Exchange (SGX) announced new rules governing listed companies yesterday. Most listed companies no longer need to submit quarterly reports, except those identified to be at higher risk.

The World Health Organisation said the mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has sickened dozens of people in China's central city of Wuhan may be due to an emerging member of the family of viruses that caused the deadly severe acute respiratory syndrome and Middle East respiratory syndrome outbreaks.

Nearly a week after the killing of an Iranian general by a United States drone strike raised the prospect of an all-out war between the US and Iran, tensions seem to have ratcheted down. But analysts warn that the conflict could play out in other ways in the weeks and months to come.

Amid calls for Singapore to do more to cut its reliance on the petroleum industry, the key question is how to make a viable transition to future green technologies and businesses without destroying value in sectors of the economy that are "fit for purpose" for another half century or more, say energy consultant Tilak Doshi and Professor Euston Quah.

Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh said he will persist in pressing the Ministry of Manpower for data on employment growth specific to Singaporeans, but Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat said he is puzzled as to why Mr Singh failed to acknowledge the "comprehensive and clear" statistics provided in Parliament.

A team led by a researcher from the National University of Singapore has discovered five new species and five subspecies of birds on three Indonesian islands, in what it calls a "quantum leap" in the field of avian discovery. At the same time, the team also noted "rampant forest destruction".

Pan Pacific Hotels Group believes there is more room for an eco-friendly approach in the industry. This comes as the group spent $45 million renovating the former Marina Mandarin hotel to integrate green features.

Debt-ridden Warriors FC have to sit out the upcoming Singapore Premier League (SPL) season in order to rehabilitate their financial health, insisted the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), which reiterated in a statement yesterday that it remains fully committed to working with the club to help them "pull through this challenging period".



Opera singer Joseph Calleja (above), who has been compared to legendary tenors such as Luciano Pavarotti and Jose Carreras, is making his Singapore debut today. In an interview with The Straits Times, he addressed talk that his wine cellar can hold 8,000 bottles.

Egg-cellent plan for India’s kids

Madhya Pradesh state in India is ramping up its efforts to curb child malnutrition by serving eggs at government childcare centres, but the move has been opposed by some political and religious groups. str.sg/blurb149

Making Hakka lei cha

Madam Angel Liew grew up in a traditional Hakka family, where lei cha was served regularly. Now, she continues her family’s tradition by making lei cha with herbs and vegetables grown in a community garden. str.sg/blurb150