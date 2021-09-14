China Perspective Podcast: China's efforts to better international relationships

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) meeting Singapore DPM Heng Swee Keat at the Treasury on Sept 13, 2021.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) meeting Singapore DPM Heng Swee Keat at the Treasury on Sept 13, 2021.PHOTO: MCI
China Bureau Chief
  • Published
    1 hour ago

China Perspective Ep 13: The intention behind China's efforts to better international relationships

10:53 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China.

Dr Oh Ei Sun, Senior Fellow at Singapore Institute of International Affairs, stands in for The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei, who is on leave. He chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:

1. Objective of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's working visit to Singapore (1:24)

2. China's pledge of 200 million yuan worth of aid to Afghanistan an overture? (2:52)

3. Consequences of Beijing's plans to break up Ant Group's AliPay (5:25)

4. The domino effect of China Evergrande Group going through debt restructuring (7:00)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3 & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h 

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Tan Dawn Wei's stories.

Asian Insider newsletter.

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Want more insights into fast-changing Asia from our network of correspondents? Get this article in your inbox by signing up here.

Topics: 