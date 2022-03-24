Zelensky urges Japan to dial up pressure on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday urged Japan to dial up pressure on Russia, which he said was preparing to launch a chemical weapons attack on his country.

In his first address to an Asian country after a series of passionate speeches to a number of Parliaments in the West, including the United States Congress, Mr Zelensky appealed to Japan to impose a complete trade embargo against Russia "to stop the tsunami of brutal invasion".

Dressed in green overalls and sporting a full beard, Mr Zelensky warned - without providing evidence - of the spectre of a sarin attack on Ukraine and reiterated that Ukraine's nuclear plants were in a dangerous state.

In a 12-minute speech in Ukrainian that was simultaneously translated into Japanese, Mr Zelensky said: "Responsible states unite to protect peace. There will be future invaders and aggressors and we need to be very careful about that."

He drew a standing ovation from lawmakers of both the Lower and Upper Houses when he added: "I am grateful to Japan for its principled position at such a historical moment, and for rendering real assistance to Ukraine."

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, speaking to reporters after the address, said Japan would consider additional humanitarian aid for Ukraine and more sanctions against Russia.

Japan has imposed sanctions on 76 individuals, seven banks and 12 other bodies in Russia covering defence officials and state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport, and has also revoked Russia's "most favoured nation" trading status.

It has also sent bulletproof vests, helmets and other non-lethal military equipment to Ukraine, and offered to take in Ukrainian refugees.

But, citing its own energy security vulnerabilities, Japan has declined to turn off the tap on Sakhalin-2, a liquefied natural gas joint venture with Russia.

Still, Moscow responded to the Japanese measures this week by suspending negotiations with Tokyo over a territorial dispute and a World War II peace treaty.

Mr Zelensky thanked Japan for being the first Asian country to stand up to Russia.

He said: "The biggest country started this war. But in terms of capability, they are not big and in terms of morality, they are the smallest."