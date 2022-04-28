Zelensky says he has been invited to G-20 summit in Bali

JAKARTA • Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday on Twitter that his Indonesian counterpart has invited him to attend the summit of Group of 20 (G-20) major economies to be held later this year.

"Had talks with President @jokowi... Appreciate inviting me to the @g20org summit," he said in a tweet, referring to Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the current G-20 chair, by his nickname.

Mr Zelensky did not confirm whether he would accept the invitation to the summit on the island of Bali in November.

Russia has said President Vladimir Putin plans to attend.

Indonesia's presidential palace and state secretary's office did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation.

Ukraine is not a member of the G-20, but chairs of the grouping have previously invited guest countries. Ukraine's finance minister attended a meeting of G-20 finance officials in Washington last week.

The G-20 has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which, now in its ninth week, has raised geopolitical tensions, sent shock waves through the global economy and sparked a humanitarian crisis. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a special operation.

Several G-20 members have called for Russia and Mr Putin to be excluded from the leaders' summit, but Indonesia has demurred, saying it is too early to decide.

Asked to confirm Mr Zelensky's invitation by the Indonesian president, Foreign Ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah said the foreign minister had been "in consultations" and reported the results to Mr Widodo. He did not specify who the consultations were with.

At last week's G-20 finance officials' meeting in Washington, delegates from the United States, Britain and Canada walked out on Russia's delegates.

Dr Rizal Sukma, a former Indonesian diplomat and political analyst at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, said the invitation "reflects Indonesia's intention to try to secure the participation of all G-20 members to the summit in Bali, and creates an opportunity for Russia and Ukraine to try to find ways to achieve peace".

