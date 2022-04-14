Zelensky offers to swop Putin ally for POWs

KYIV • Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed to swop a tycoon with close Kremlin ties who was detained by his country's security service for prisoners of war (POWs).

The offer came after Mr Zelensky posted a picture on Facebook of Viktor Medvedchuk in handcuffs.

Medvedchuk, a businessman and politician who is seen as one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's top allies in Ukraine, was placed under house arrest in Kyiv last year and local authorities said he went missing around the start of the Russian invasion in February.

"I offer the Russian Federation to exchange this guy of yours for our boys and our girls who are now in Russian captivity," Mr Zelensky said in a video address to the nation published early yesterday. "It is therefore important that our law enforcement officials and military also consider this possibility."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not comment directly on Mr Zelensky's offer on a conference call with journalists.

"Medvedchuk is not a Russian citizen. He has nothing to do with the special military operation, he's a foreign politician," he said. "We don't really know whether he wants Russia's participation in resolving this."

Mr Peskov added that Medvedchuk did not have any communication back channel to the Russian leadership.

Medvedchuk was a leader of the pro-Russian Opposition Platform - For Life party, which was banned following the invasion.

After his indictment last year on charges of high treason and terrorist financing, Mr Putin called the case against him politically motivated.

Medvedchuk, who denies any wrongdoing, has been sanctioned by the US since 2014 and had his assets in Ukraine frozen last year.

Mr Zelensky said he had been hiding for weeks before trying to escape the country. "Let Medvedchuk be an example for you: Even the former oligarch did not escape," he said. "We will get everyone."

In 2008, Ukrainian Focus magazine estimated Medvedchuk's wealth at US$460 million, with investments in energy and the media.

Last year, President Zelensky's government sanctioned three television stations believed to be owned by Medvedchuk, whose ties with Mr Putin are so close that the Russian leader is godfather of his daughter.

