Zambia opposition leader charged with attempting to overthrow government
LUSAKA, Nov 23 - Zambian opposition leader Brian Mundubile and more than a dozen associates have been charged with trying to overthrow the government and committed to the High Court to stand trial for treason, according to a charge sheet read in court on Monday.
• Mundubile and his running mate, Makebi Zulu, were arrested and questioned over alleged treason shortly after the August 13 presidential election, which they claimed was rigged
• President Hakainde Hichilema won reelection and denied the fraud allegations
• Mundubile, Zulu and 12 others have been charged with plotting to overthrow the government between April and August 2026, according to the charge sheet
• The charge sheet said that Mundubile and a businessman had provided financial resources for military training in Russia for five people for the purpose of trying to overthrow the government
• A lawyer for the defence, Sakwiba Sikota, said the charges did not make sense and that the prosecution was on a "fishing expedition"
• The trial is expected to start early next year, said Sikota
• Mundubile has previously said he is innocent and that the charges are politically motivated
• Analysts and observers said the August election was marred by serious irregularities, tarnishing the democratic credentials of the mineral-rich southern African country REUTERS