Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Zambian opposition leader and National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) presidential candidate Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile speaks to members of the media after casting his vote in Lusaka, Zambia, August 13, 2026. REUTERS/Moses Mwape/File Photo

LUSAKA, Nov 23 - Zambian opposition leader Brian Mundubile and more than a dozen associates have been charged with trying to overthrow the government and committed to the High Court to stand trial for treason, according to a charge sheet read in court on Monday.

• Mundubile and his running mate, Makebi Zulu, were arrested and questioned over alleged treason shortly after the August 13 presidential election, which they claimed was rigged

• President Hakainde Hichilema won reelection and denied the fraud allegations

• Mundubile, Zulu and 12 others have been charged with plotting to overthrow the government between April and August 2026, according to the charge sheet

• The charge sheet said that Mundubile and a businessman had provided financial resources for military training in Russia for five people for the purpose of trying to overthrow the government

• A lawyer for the defence, Sakwiba Sikota, said the charges did not make sense and that the prosecution was on a "fishing expedition"

• The trial is expected to start early next year, said Sikota

• Mundubile has previously said he is innocent and that the charges are politically motivated

• Analysts and observers said the August election was marred by serious irregularities, tarnishing the democratic credentials of the mineral-rich southern African country REUTERS