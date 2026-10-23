Young Chinese Americans are rallying around a fading Chinatown. Why?

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Zhu Simin (brown jacket), who was born in China and moved to the US, tending to her Chinese tea booth at the Mid-Autumn Festival night market at Washington, DC's Chinatown Park.

WASHINGTON – The beat of drums and cymbals rang through Chinatown Park as a pair of lion dancers leapt, dipped and unfurled auspicious Chinese sayings to cheers from a crowd that had gathered for a Mid-Autumn Festival night market on a breezy September autumn evening.

While Chinatown in Washington, DC, has become a shadow of its former self, such community events are drawing young Chinese Americans back and sparking new life in the neighbourhood.