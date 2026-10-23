Letter from Washington
Young Chinese Americans are rallying around a fading Chinatown. Why?
- Like other Chinatowns in the US, Washington’s Chinatown has hollowed out as Chinese immigrant families move to the suburbs.
- Young Chinese Americans who are bolder than their parents in embracing their roots are returning to Chinatown to reclaim their culture.
- Community events like Mid-Autumn Festival are successfully drawing Chinese Americans, who are bringing a spark of life back to Chinatown.
AI generated
WASHINGTON – The beat of drums and cymbals rang through Chinatown Park as a pair of lion dancers leapt, dipped and unfurled auspicious Chinese sayings to cheers from a crowd that had gathered for a Mid-Autumn Festival night market on a breezy September autumn evening.
While Chinatown in Washington, DC, has become a shadow of its former self, such community events are drawing young Chinese Americans back and sparking new life in the neighbourhood.