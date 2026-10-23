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Letter from Washington

Young Chinese Americans are rallying around a fading Chinatown. Why?

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Zhu Simin (brown jacket), who was born in China and moved to the US, tending to her Chinese tea booth at the Mid-Autumn Festival night market at Washington DC’s Chinatown Park.

Zhu Simin (brown jacket), who was born in China and moved to the US, tending to her Chinese tea booth at the Mid-Autumn Festival night market at Washington, DC's Chinatown Park.

ST PHOTO: MICHELLE NG

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Michelle Ng

  • Like other Chinatowns in the US, Washington’s Chinatown has hollowed out as Chinese immigrant families move to the suburbs.
  • Young Chinese Americans who are bolder than their parents in embracing their roots are returning to Chinatown to reclaim their culture.
  • Community events like Mid-Autumn Festival are successfully drawing Chinese Americans, who are bringing a spark of life back to Chinatown.

AI generated

WASHINGTON – The beat of drums and cymbals rang through Chinatown Park as a pair of lion dancers leapt, dipped and unfurled auspicious Chinese sayings to cheers from a crowd that had gathered for a Mid-Autumn Festival night market on a breezy September autumn evening.

While Chinatown in Washington, DC, has become a shadow of its former self, such community events are drawing young Chinese Americans back and sparking new life in the neighbourhood.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.