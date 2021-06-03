Yellen, Liu talk 'frankly' on tackling issues of concern

BEIJING • The US and Chinese governments took another step yesterday towards restarting economic and trade talks, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Vice-Premier Liu He holding what they described as frank discussions in their first call.

The two sides discussed how to "support a continued strong economic recovery and the importance of cooperating on areas that are in US interests, while at the same time frankly tackling issues of concern", according to a statement from the US Treasury.

A Chinese statement said the two sides "frankly exchanged views on issues of mutual concern".

The meeting comes after a "candid" first conversation between Mr Liu and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai last week, and may indicate the Biden administration is trying to restart discussions to resolve differences over trade and economic relations.

Including the acrimonious meeting of top diplomats in Alaska in March, the Yellen-Liu call is the fourth discussion between US Cabinet-level officials and Chinese officials since President Joe Biden took office in January.

The US characterised the talk as an "introductory virtual meeting", according to a Treasury statement.

The former US trade representative and Treasury secretary led negotiations with China on the phase one trade deal, which left in place higher tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of imports.

So far, the Biden administration has retained much of former president Donald Trump's economic policies towards China, with no reduction in the tariffs. There has also been no sign that it is looking to negotiate a phase two trade deal, or to replace the agreement that was signed in January last year.

Instead, there are indications that relations could be strained for an extended period of time. The White House's top official for Asia said last week that the US is entering a period of intense competition with China.

