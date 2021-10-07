Xi won't attend G-20 summit in Rome, say envoys

BEIJING/ZURICH • Chinese diplomats have informed officials from the Group of 20 (G-20) nations that President Xi Jinping does not currently plan to attend a summit in Italy this month in person, according to four people familiar with the matter.

The message was conveyed at a meeting of G-20 envoys known as sherpas in Florence last month.

Chinese envoys cited China's Covid-19 protocols, which can include quarantine mandates for returning travellers, as a reason for Mr Xi not intending to go to Rome, three of the people said. The people said there have been no communications on the matter since, and Italy, which is hosting the G-20 this year, has yet to receive an official response either way.

Beijing often announces the President's travel plans at the last minute, and a final decision may not be sent to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government until closer to the summit, which starts on Oct 30.

Mr Xi has not been out of the country since mid-January last year, the longest stint of any G-20 leader. But he has attended meetings virtually, including a gathering of Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) nations last month, and held dozens of individual calls with counterparts.

The G-20 meeting comes at a crucial time for international relations, with topics ranging from climate change to Covid-19 vaccine supplies on the agenda and the global economy struggling due to shortages of everything from labour to semiconductors to energy.

China's position is central to many of those issues and Mr Xi's absence would make reaching substantive agreement more difficult, according to the message conveyed by diplomats. Summits also provide a chance for leaders to meet one on one on the sidelines, and those bilateral conversations often prove the most fruitful in resolving differences.

China and the United States remain embroiled in tensions over trade, technology, human rights and Beijing's strategic assertiveness in Asia, including with Taiwan, a democratically governed island China sees as its territory.

US President Joe Biden and Mr Xi spoke on the phone last month in a conversation that yielded little. Mr Xi did not take up an offer for a potential in-person meeting.

Meanwhile, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi began talks in Switzerland yesterday, in a bid to improve communication.

A source close to the Zurich talks told Reuters that the closed-door meeting was held at an airport hotel in the Swiss city, where Chinese and Western journalists gathered. It was Mr Sullivan's first face-to-face meeting with Mr Yang since their acrimonious exchanges in Alaska in March, which also involved US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS