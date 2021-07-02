Xi warns against bullying China

China's President Xi Jinping yesterday warned that foreign forces attempting to bully the nation will "smash their heads bloody against the Great Wall of steel formed by the flesh and blood of 1.4 billion Chinese people", as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) marked the centenary of its founding.

In a speech at Tiananmen Square, he declared China had reached middle-class status by doubling its per capita GDP from a decade ago, and was moving towards achieving its second goal of building a strong and modern socialist country by 2049. On Taiwan, he stressed that reunification was the "unshakable commitment" of the CCP.