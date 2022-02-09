WWF urges global effort to tackle marine plastic waste

PARIS • Plastic has infiltrated all parts of the ocean and is now found "in the smallest plankton up to the largest whale", the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) said yesterday, calling for urgent efforts to create an international treaty on plastics.

Tiny fragments of plastic have reached even the most remote and seemingly-pristine regions of the planet: they pepper the Arctic sea ice and have been found inside fish in the deepest recesses of the ocean, the Mariana Trench in the western Pacific Ocean.

There is no international agreement in place to address the problem, although delegates meeting in Nairobi for a United Nations environment meeting this month are expected to launch talks on a worldwide plastics treaty.

Conservation group WWF is seeking to bolster the case for action in its latest report, which synthesises more than 2,000 separate scientific studies on the impacts of plastic pollution on the oceans, biodiversity and marine ecosystems.

The report acknowledges that there is insufficient evidence to estimate the potential repercussions on humans.

But it has found that plastic has reached every part of the ocean, from the sea surface to the deep ocean floor and from the poles to coastlines of the most remote islands. It is found in the smallest plankton up to the largest whale.

According to some estimates, about 17 million to 21 million tonnes of plastic waste are washed into waterways every year, the WWF report says. This is largely from single-use plastics, which still constitute more than 60 per cent of marine pollution, although more and more countries are acting to ban their use.

"In many places... we are approaching levels that pose a significant threat," said WWF's global plastics policy manager Eirik Lindebjerg. In some places there is a risk of "ecosystem collapse", he added.

Many people have seen images of seabirds choking on plastic straws or turtles wrapped in discarded fishing nets, but he said the danger is across the entire marine food web. It "will affect not only the whale and the seal and the turtle, but also huge fish stocks and the animals that depend on those".

In one study last year, 386 fish species, out of 555 tested, were found to have ingested plastic.

Separate research on major commercially fished species found up to 30 per cent of cod in a sample caught in the North Sea had microplastics in their stomach.

Once in the water, the plastic begins to degrade, becoming smaller until it is a nanoplastic, invisible to the naked eye. So even if all plastic pollution stopped completely, the volume of microplastics in the oceans could still double by 2050.

But plastic production continues to rise, potentially doubling by 2040, said WWF, with ocean plastic pollution expected to triple during the same period.

Mr Lindebjerg compares the situation to the climate crisis - and the concept of "carbon budget", that caps the maximum amount of carbon dioxide that can be released into the atmosphere before a global warming cap is exceeded.

"There is actually a limit to how much plastic pollution our marine ecosystems can absorb," he said.

Those limits have already been reached for microplastics in several parts of the world, said WWF, particularly in the Mediterranean Sea, the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea, as well as in the Arctic sea ice.

"We need to treat it as a fixed system that doesn't absorb plastic, and that's why we need to go towards zero emissions, zero pollution as fast as possible," he added.

WWF is calling for talks aimed at drawing up an international agreement on plastics at the UN meeting from Feb 28 to March 2 in Nairobi. It wants any treaty to lead to global standards of production and real recyclability.

Trying to clean up the oceans is "extremely difficult and extremely expensive", Mr Lindebjerg said, adding that it is better not to pollute in the first place.

