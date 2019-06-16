Worshippers in hard hats attend Notre-Dame's first post-fire mass

PARIS • A small congregation wearing hard hats attended mass at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris yesterday, the first service to be held there since a fire devastated the Gothic landmark two months ago.

Church leaders are keen to show that life goes on at the cathedral as funds to help rebuild it trickle in. Less than 10 per cent of the €850 million (S$1.3 billion) pledged by billionaires, business leaders and others has been received so far, the French government said.

Yesterday's mass, which commemorates the cathedral's consecration as a place of worship, was held in a side chapel, with attendance limited to about 30 people who wore the protective headgear for safety reasons.

"It is a nice symbol. A very small group of people will attend and one can understand why as there are still major safety issues," Culture Minister Franck Riester told Europe 1 radio.

He told France 2 television on Friday that the cathedral was still "in a fragile state, namely the vault, which has not yet been secured, it can still collapse".

The April 15 blaze caused the roof and spire of the architectural masterpiece to collapse, triggering a worldwide outpouring of sadness as well as the multimillion-euro pledges for reconstruction work.

Among the high-profile people who promised to donate to the rebuilding effort were luxury goods tycoons Bernard Arnault and Francois-Henri Pinault.

French President Emmanuel Macron has set a target of five years for restoring the cathedral, though Mr Riester was more cautious.

"The President was right to give a target, an ambition. But obviously what matters in the end is the quality of the work," he said. "So it does not mean that work will be totally finished in exactly five years."

Archbishop Michel Aupetit of Paris led yesterday's service, which was broadcast live on a religious TV channel.

REUTERS