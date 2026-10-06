News analysis
Worse than Greece? Financial markets are singling out France for a 2010-style sovereign debt crisis
- Financial markets now view France as riskier than Italy and Greece, demanding higher interest rates due to rising debt and political instability ahead of elections.
- France’s public debt is projected to rise to 121.7% of GDP by 2027, with debt servicing costs increasing sharply, despite proposed austerity measures facing strong political opposition.
- The political paralysis and poor economic growth threaten France’s financial stability, challenging Europe’s security and risking credit downgrades amid limited support from other EU nations.
AI generated
BRUSSELS – For a quarter of a century, global financial markets rated France’s economy a better bet than Europe’s other deeply indebted nations.
Yet that ranking has now been turned upside down. France is now asked to pay higher interest rates on its long-term borrowing requirements than either Italy or Greece, until recently regarded as Europe’s riskier economies.