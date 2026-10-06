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Worse than Greece? Financial markets are singling out France for a 2010-style sovereign debt crisis

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Once a safe haven, France faces bond market mayhem as borrowing costs surge to 15-year highs.

Once a safe haven, France faces bond market mayhem as borrowing costs surge to 15-year highs.

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

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Jonathan Eyal

  • Financial markets now view France as riskier than Italy and Greece, demanding higher interest rates due to rising debt and political instability ahead of elections.
  • France’s public debt is projected to rise to 121.7% of GDP by 2027, with debt servicing costs increasing sharply, despite proposed austerity measures facing strong political opposition.
  • The political paralysis and poor economic growth threaten France’s financial stability, challenging Europe’s security and risking credit downgrades amid limited support from other EU nations.

AI generated

BRUSSELS – For a quarter of a century, global financial markets rated France’s economy a better bet than Europe’s other deeply indebted nations.

Yet that ranking has now been turned upside down. France is now asked to pay higher interest rates on its long-term borrowing requirements than either Italy or Greece, until recently regarded as Europe’s riskier economies.

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Bond/Debt market

France

Europe

European Central Bank

EU

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.