World's tiniest reptile found in Madagascar

PARIS • Scientists have identified Earth's smallest known reptile, warning at the same time that sustained destruction of forests in northern Madagascar threatens its survival.

Tiny enough to perch comfortably on a fingertip, the ultra-compact chameleon - dubbed Brookesia nana - has the same proportions and world-weary expression as its larger cousins in the world.

"We discovered it in the mountains of northern Madagascar," said Dr Frank Glaw, curator of herpetology at the Bavarian State Collection of Zoology.

A joint expedition in 2012 of German and Malagasy scientists did not know whether the two specimens collected - one female and one male - were adults until much later, he said.

"We found out that the female had eggs in her body and that the male had large genitals, so it was clear that they were adults."

The genitals accounted for nearly 20 per cent of its body size, Dr Glaw and his team reported in the journal Scientific Reports.

The male's body - about the size of a peanut - was 13.5mm long, with the tail adding another 9mm. The female measured 29 mm from its nose to the tip of its tail. The pair remain the only specimens of the species ever found.

Islands connected long ago to neighbouring continents are known for miniaturised versions of animals that crossed ephemeral land bridges, a phenomenon known as "island dwarfism".

"There are numerous extremely miniaturised vertebrates in Madagascar, including the smallest primates and some of the smallest frogs in the world," said study co-author Andolalao Rakotoarison of the University of Antananarivo in Madagascar.

The reptile lives in mountainous regions 1,300m above sea level. "We have no good explanation as to why this species is so small," said Dr Glaw. "Habitat destruction is the biggest threat to the amphibians and reptiles of Madagascar. Maybe in the future it will be climate change, but for now it is deforestation."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE