World's oldest and largest collective beehive faces disaster amid drought

MOROCCO • Morocco's village of Inzerki is proud to claim it has the world's oldest and largest collective beehive, but instead of buzzing with springtime activity, the colonies have collapsed amid crippling drought.

Beekeeper Brahim Chatoui said he has lost almost a third of his hives in just two months - and he is not alone.

"At this time of year, this area would normally be buzzing with bees," said Mr Chatoui, sweating under the springtime sun. "Today, they're dying at a terrifying rate."

The kingdom has seen a dramatic spike in mass die-offs of the critical pollinators, a phenomenon called "colony collapse disorder".

Worldwide, experts say such sudden mass deaths of bees are often linked to the destruction of nature and the rampant use of pesticides.

But the authorities in Morocco say these collapses are caused by the worst drought to hit the country in 40 years, which has decimated the plants on which bees rely for food. The crisis is so acute that the government released 130 million dirhams (S$18 million), to support beekeepers and investigate the cause of the bee deaths.

Morocco's National Office of Food Safety, which carried out the investigation, ruled out disease as a reason. Instead, it blamed the "unprecedented" spike in hive collapses on an intense drought driven by climate change.

Inzerki's collective beehive that sits on a hillside in the heart of the Arganeraie Biosphere Reserve, a Unesco-protected 2.5 million ha region, is not only the only apiary that is in trouble. Mr Mohamed Choudani, of the UAM beekeepers' union, said the crisis was hitting bee populations across the country.

