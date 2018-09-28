World's most expensive shoes go on sale for $23 million

PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
44 min ago

Visitors taking a closer look at what a Dubai-based shoemaker says is the world's most expensive pair of shoes, which has a whopping US$17 million (S$23 million) price tag. Design house Jada Dubai unveiled the pair - gold patent leather stilettos trimmed with sparkling diamonds set on white gold - at the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai on Wednesday. Each shoe features a crowning jewel: a round, 15 carat flawless D-diamond near the pointed toe. The one-of-a-kind shoes are a European size 36 (US 5.5, UK 3.5) and can be custom-made to the client's size - after he or she pays full retail price. Last year, a pair of heels made by British designer Debbie Wingham and valued at US$15.1 million was considered the world's most expensive.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 28, 2018, with the headline 'World's most expensive shoes go on sale for $23 million'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!