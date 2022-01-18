World's 10 richest men doubled wealth during pandemic: Report

PARIS • The world's 10 wealthiest men doubled their fortunes in the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic as poverty and inequality soared, a report has said.

Oxfam said the men's wealth jumped from US$700 billion (S$944 billion) to US$1.5 trillion, at an average rate of US$1.3 billion a day, in a briefing published yesterday before a virtual mini-summit of world leaders being held under the auspices of the World Economic Forum.

A confederation of charities that focus on alleviating global poverty, Oxfam said the billionaires' wealth rose more during the pandemic than it did the previous 14 years, when the world economy was suffering the worst recession since the Wall Street crash of 1929.

It called this inequality "economic violence" and said inequality is contributing to the death of 21,000 people every day due to gender-based violence, hunger, climate change and lack of access to healthcare.

The pandemic has plunged 160 million people into poverty, the charity added, with non-white ethnic minorities and women bearing the brunt of the impact as inequality soared.

The report follows last month's study by the group which found that the share of global wealth of the world's richest people soared at a record pace during Covid-19.

Oxfam urged tax reforms to fund worldwide vaccine production as well as healthcare, climate adaptation and gender-based violence reduction.