World Briefs : Rapist found after 12 years on the run

Rapist found after 12 years on the run

MADRID • Spanish police have arrested one of Europe's most wanted fugitives who had built a hiding place in the kitchen units of his childhood home.

Esteban Vacas Garcia, 49, had been on the run since 2006, when he was convicted of repeatedly raping his partner's 15-year-old daughter and threatening to kill the victim's family if she told anyone about his misdeeds, The Guardian reported.

He had disappeared days before he was sentenced to 16 years in prison and was found last Wednesday, when officers from Spain's national police tracked him down to an address in Salamanca, in the Castilla y Leon region.

Activist sentenced for anti-harassment video

CAIRO • An Egyptian court yesterday handed a two-year suspended jail sentence to a woman human rights activist who was arrested in May after posting a video criticising sexual harassment in Egypt, her lawyer said.

Amal Fathi, 33, was convicted of spreading fake news and fined 10,000 Egyptian pounds (S$780), her lawyer Doaa Mustafa said, adding that they will challenge the ruling.

However, Fathi is still in detention awaiting trial in another case in which she is accused of "membership in a terrorist group", her lawyer added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

CNN founder battling dementia

WASHINGTON • US billionaire media mogul Ted Turner, the founder of CNN, has revealed he is battling Lewy body dementia, a neurodegenerative disease that alters memory, mood, movement and behaviour.

In an interview to air today on CBS, the 79-year-old Mr Turner opened up about his battle, and even struggled to remember the name of the disorder.

Lewy body dementia affects 1.5 million Americans. Notably, comedian Robin Williams was afflicted by the disease before he took his own life in 2014.

Like Mr Williams, Mr Turner told CBS Sunday Morning he was misdiagnosed with depression before doctors identified dementia as the true problem.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE