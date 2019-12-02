World Briefs: S'pore honorary consul to Morocco appointed

S'pore honorary consul to Morocco appointed

Mr Mohamed Horani has been appointed as Singapore's Honorary Consul-General in Casablanca, Morocco, with jurisdiction throughout the country.

Mr Horani, 65, is the founder, chairman and chief executive of Hightech Payment Systems and an expert member on the Board of the Moroccan Economic, Social and Environmental Council.

As honorary consul-general, he will support the work of Singapore's non-resident Ambassador to Morocco, Mr George Goh, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement yesterday.

Ties with Japan key to a stable Indo-Pacific: India

NEW DELHI • India has said that ties with Japan are key to stability in the Indo-Pacific region as the two countries held their inaugural foreign and defence ministerial dialogue in New Delhi with an aim to further bolster their strategic partnership. The security talks last Saturday focused on cooperation in building a free and open Indo-Pacific in view of China's growing footprint in the region. They took place after a decision by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during a summit last year.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kim's uncle quits envoy job, returns to N. Korea

SEOUL • Mr Kim Jong Un's uncle has returned to North Korea after quitting his job as the isolated nation's ambassador to the Czech Republic, Yonhap News reported, citing lawmakers. Mr Kim Pyong Il is the half-brother of the leader's late father Kim Jong Il. He was once considered his brother's potential successor, but has been distant from power since moving out of the country in 1988 to take an ambassador job in Hungary.

BLOOMBERG