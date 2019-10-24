World Briefs: Google achieves 'quantum supremacy'

Google achieves 'quantum supremacy'

LONDON • Alphabet's Google said it has built a computer that has reached "quantum supremacy", performing a computation in 200 seconds that would take the fastest supercomputers about 10,000 years.

The results of Google's tests, conducted using a quantum chip developed in-house, were published yesterday in the scientific journal Nature.

The idea behind quantum computing is to exponentially improve the processing speed and power of computers to simulate large systems, driving advances in physics, chemistry and other fields.

BLOOMBERG

Man arrested in French museum siege

SAINT-RAPHAEL • Police in southern France have detained a man who had broken into a museum overnight and threatened to turn it into "hell", provoking a four-hour stand-off, the authorities said.

The man was seized yesterday in the gardens of the archaeology museum in the Mediterranean town of Saint-Raphael.

Officers from the elite RAID crisis intervention unit and a bomb disposal squad surrounded the site, where several messages in Arabic, including "The museum is going to become a hell", had been scrawled on the walls.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Man dies in Aussie jungle zipline fall

CAIRNS • A man has died and a woman been left with serious injuries after they plunged up to five storeys from a jungle zipline in far north-eastern Australia on Tuesday.

The husband and wife from South Australia were harnessed together at the Jungle Surfing Canopy tours in the Daintree rainforest tourist hot spot in Queensland state, when the incident occurred.

The man, who was in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene, despite efforts of staff, tourists and emergency services to save him.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE