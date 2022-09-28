World News Day: 'I can't breathe,' says Kenyan woman with tumour as she cries out for help

Newspaper raised funds to help pay for operation allowing her to breathe properly again.

Ms Beatrice Makokha (left) recuperating in a Kenyan hospital after an operation to remove a 3kg tumour on her face in 2021. Visiting her was former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko. PHOTO: THE STAR, KENYA
When Beatrice Makokha felt a mild pain on the right side of her head, she brushed it off as a mere headache. That was 21 years ago.

By last year, the pain had morphed into a serious growth that had covered virtually her face.

