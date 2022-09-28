World News Day: A town, a massacre, a decade of silence

Nobody in Allende wants to talk about what happened in the city in 2011, and the population is still on alert. PHOTO: OEM
Marcela Delgado and Hector Dario Valenzuela
Updated
Published
1 min ago
ALLENDE, Coahuila - Only abandoned and destroyed farms and the self-imposed silence of the inhabitants of Allende remain after the massacre perpetrated in this city in northern Mexico over a decade ago by drug cartel Los Zetas, in revenge against a snitch.

In one raid, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) seized more than US$800,000 (S$1.1 million) in cash that was hidden in a tank of a vehicle driven by one of the cartel members, who identified his boss as Jose Vazquez Jr., alias El Diablo.

