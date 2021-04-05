World needs better tech governance, say WEF MD

As the Covid-19 pandemic spread rapidly last year, so did the world's reliance on technologies which in turn accelerated disruptions in business, increased pressure on digital infrastructure and connectivity and brought up underlying inequities as well as exposed data vulnerabilities.

All of these must be more effectively addressed if tech gains are to benefit many, said Mr Jeremy Jurgens, World Economic Forum's Managing Director and Head of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, who is spearheading the Forum's Global Technology Governance Summit (GTGS) that kicks off today .