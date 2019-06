CAEN (France) • World leaders paid tribute to the sacrifice of D-Day veterans yesterday, on the 75th anniversary of the largest ever seaborne invasion that opened the way for Western Europe's liberation from Nazi Germany.

Among those present were US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with about 60 of the last surviving veterans.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS