World leaders offer condolences following South Korea stampede

TOKYO - World leaders have expressed sadness and condolences to South Korea following a stampede on Saturday that killed at least 150 people.

The incident occurred in Seoul’s Itaewon district when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in a nightlife area, emergency officials said.

Singapore President Halimah Yacob said on Sunday she was “deeply shocked and saddened” to hear of the incident.

“It is hard to imagine the trauma and grief experienced by the families, loved ones and friends of those affected,” Mdm Halimah said in a Facebook post.

She sent her thoughts and prayers to the people of South Korea, and wished a quick and full recovery to all those who were injured.