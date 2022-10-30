World leaders express condolences following South Korea stampede

TOKYO - World leaders have expressed sadness and condolences to South Korea following a stampede on Saturday that killed at least 150 people.
The incident occurred in Seoul’s Itaewon district when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in a nightlife area, emergency officials said.
Singapore President Halimah Yacob said on Sunday she was “deeply shocked and saddened” to hear of the incident.
“It is hard to imagine the trauma and grief experienced by the families, loved ones and friends of those affected,” Mdm Halimah said in a Facebook post.
She sent her thoughts and prayers to the people of South Korea, and wished a quick and full recovery to all those who were injured.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida similarly said he was “deeply saddened” after the tragic turn of events.
“I’m hugely shocked and deeply saddened by the extremely tragic accident in Itaewon, Seoul, that took many precious lives, including those of young people with their future ahead of them,” Mr Kishida tweeted.
United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden sent their condolences, writing: “We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured.”
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted: “All our thoughts are with those currently responding and all South Koreans at this very distressing time.”
French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday offered France’s “heartfelt” support to South Korea.
“Heartfelt thoughts for the residents of Seoul and the Korean people after the tragedy at Itaewon. France is by your side,” Mr Macron said on Twitter.
In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed similar sentiments on Twitter.
He said he was sending his deepest condolences to the people of South Korea on behalf of Canadians, and wished “a fast and full recovery to those who were injured”. AFP, REUTERS