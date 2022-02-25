World leaders demand Russia end attack as they prepare sanctions

WASHINGTON • World leaders yesterday swiftly condemned Russia's military attack on Ukraine, with Western capitals and Asian allies vowing to escalate sanctions against Moscow, while the head of the United Nations demanded an end to the conflict immediately.

United States President Joe Biden said shortly after the operation began: "The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces."

He warned that "Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring".

Mr Biden was set to meet his Group of Seven (G-7) counterparts yesterday to discuss their next moves.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres made a direct and personal plea to Russian President Vladimir Putin after an emergency UN Security Council session, urging him to stop the attack "in the name of humanity".

"In the name of humanity, do not allow to start in Europe what could be the worst war since the beginning of the century," he said.

"The conflict must stop now," added the UN chief, who said it was the "saddest day" of his tenure.

Nato head Jens Stoltenberg said Russia had "chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country". The attack "puts at risk countless civilian lives", he said in a statement, describing it as a "grave breach of international law and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security".

However, after an emergency meeting of the alliance's ambassadors yesterday, Mr Stoltenberg said that the alliance had no intention to send forces into Ukraine.

"We don't have Nato troops in Ukraine, and we don't have any plans to send Nato troops into Ukraine," he said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine, and that he had spoken to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss next steps. "President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively," he wrote.

He was set to address the nation yesterday before speaking to G-7 leaders, and then giving a statement to Parliament on a new package of sanctions.

European Union chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel were equally vocal about where the blame for the attack lay. "In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives," they said on Twitter. "We will hold the Kremlin accountable."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lashed out at the "unscrupulous act" by Mr Putin and spoke to Mr Zelensky to express his country's "full solidarity".

In France, President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter that "Russia must immediately put an end to its military operations", adding that Russia had made the decision to "wage war" on Ukraine. "France stands in solidarity with Ukraine. It stands by Ukrainians and is working with its partners and allies to end the war," he added.

Australia will expand financial sanctions on Russia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday, adding 25 military persons, four weapon technology companies and four banks to its sanctions list.

There will be further waves of sanctions, including "moving on over 300 members of the Russian Parliament", he said.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said his country would join other countries in imposing economic sanctions on Russia.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said after a meeting of his national security council that Japan strongly condemns the one-sided actions of Russia. He said he had instructed the relevant authorities to do everything possible to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals in Ukraine.

In sharp contrast, China yesterday called for restraint on all sides, while saying that the military operation should not be described as an "invasion".

"China is closely watching the latest situation, and we call on all parties to maintain restraint and prevent the situation from getting out of control," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said at a regular media briefing, where she was repeatedly asked if Beijing condemned the actions.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE