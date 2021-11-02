World leaders call for action to avert climate disaster

World leaders at the COP26 conference made impassioned pleas yesterday for action to save the world from devastating climate impacts, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson likening climate change to a detonation device in a James Bond film.

"It's one minute to midnight on that doomsday clock and we need to act now," Mr Johnson told the conference.

About 120 leaders are attending the talks, as negotiations get under way on a deal to prevent increasingly severe weather disasters, slow the pace of sea level rise and accelerate the use of green energy.

"Let this be the moment we answer history's call here in Glasgow," US President Joe Biden said, as he urged the conference to kick off a decade of ambition.

The White House said yesterday Mr Biden will work with Congress to provide US$3 billion (S$4 billion) in adaptation finance annually by 2024 for poor, vulnerable nations and pointed to his government's US$555 billion Build Back Better Framework, the US' largest single investment in clean energy.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said his nation needed financial support to accelerate steps to cut emissions. "Indonesia will be able to contribute faster to the world's net-zero emissions goal (by 2050). The question is how big are developed countries' contributions for us?"

But while the pleas for action at Glasgow are urgent and the risks of failure are great, the atmosphere has been undermined by mistrust between rich and poor nations.

Developing nations, the most vulnerable to climate impacts, say wealthy states are still not meeting their financial pledges and should also be doing more to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The summit also comes after a weekend Group of 20 leaders' meeting that made only modest advances in climate action. The G-20 big economies, responsible for about 80 per cent of mankind's carbon dioxide (CO2) pollution, failed to commit to a 2050 deadline for halting net carbon emissions, a widely accepted target to prevent the most extreme global warming.

G-20 leaders also set no timetable for phasing out coal at home and watered down promises to cut emissions of methane, another greenhouse gas.

But they did agree to stop funding new dirty coal plants abroad by the end of this year and reaffirmed the so far unmet commitment to mobilise US$100 billion for developing countries for climate adaptation.

The promise to provide the US$100 billion in annual finance by last year was reaffirmed in the 2015 Paris Agreement, which also set the goal of limiting global average temperatures to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels.

But global warming has already reached about 1.2 deg C and the need for global action has become urgent as impacts have intensified.

"The six years since the Paris Climate Agreement have been the six hottest years on record," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders. "Our addiction to fossil fuels is pushing humanity to the brink. We face a stark choice: Either we stop it - or it stops us."

Broadcaster David Attenborough pointed to giant screens flashing the number 414 in the conference hall - the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere in parts per million. CO2 levels are now the highest in 3.6 million years, rising sharply over the past century.

Ultimately, he said, the climate emergency came down to this number, a "measure that greatly determines global temperature".

Outside the conference, protesters pushed leaders for strong action, led by global youth activists such as Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg.

"As citizens across the planet, we urge you to face up to the climate emergency. Not next year. Not next month. Now," Ms Thunberg tweeted, asking her millions of followers to sign an open letter accusing leaders of betrayal. That letter had already exceeded one million signatures as at late yesterday.

Mr Guterres hailed the youth activists. "The climate action army - led by young people - is unstoppable. They are larger. They are louder. And, I assure you, they are not going away. I stand with them."

MOMENT OF TRUTH The science is clear. We only have a brief window left before us to raise our ambitions... This is the decisive decade in which we have an opportunity to prove ourselves. U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN, in an address at the summit yesterday.

MULTILATERALISM IS KEY When it comes to global challenges such as climate change, multilateralism is the right prescription. CHINESE PRESIDENT XI JINPING, in a written statement for the World Leaders Summit at COP26.

LAST CHANCE FOR ACTION Humanity has long since run down the clock on climate change. It's one minute to midnight... and we need to act now. BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON, in his speech at the opening ceremony of the COP26 summit.