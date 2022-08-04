World is unprepared for worst-case 'climate endgame' scenarios: Scientists

The world is blind to the worst-case scenarios of climate change that could trigger societal collapse and even extinction, an analysis by an international group of scientists says, describing it as a "dangerously under-explored topic".

In their analysis, released on Monday, the authors said there was an urgent need to study what they call the "climate endgame", namely low-risk but high-impact outcomes of climate change that could threaten the existence of humanity.

"Facing a future of accelerating climate change while blind to worst-case scenarios is naive risk management at best and fatally foolish at worst," they said in the study.

"The climate endgame agenda is intended to both help inform resilience and policy efforts that would avert breakdown and inform debates over emergency responses," its lead author, Dr Luke Kemp from Cambridge University's Centre for the Study of Existential Risk, told The Straits Times.

The authors said climate change has played a role in every mass extinction event and it has helped fell empires.

"There is ample evidence that climate change could become catastrophic. We could enter such endgames at even modest levels of warming," the authors said in the study, which was published in the Proceedings Of The National Academy Of Sciences journal.

The analysis comes as extreme heatwaves, wildfires and floods killed thousands and triggered widespread concerns about the rapid march of climate change, which is being driven mainly by the burning of fossil fuels.

The scientists propose a research agenda focusing on what they call the "four horsemen" of the climate endgame: famine and malnutrition, extreme weather, conflict, and vector-borne diseases.

Over recent decades, there has been intensive study of the impacts of increasing temperatures, the authors said.

But there has been less study into how impacts such as floods or droughts could cascade into other events, such as conflict over resources or financial crises.

Climate change could also reinforce other interacting threats, including rising inequality, demographic stresses, misinformation and new destructive weapons.

Detailed risk assessments would need to understand how risk unfolds in the real world.

For example, rising temperatures pose a major threat to global food supplies, with increasing probabilities of "breadbasket failures" in some of the world's most agriculturally productive areas, the authors said.

Hotter and more extreme weather could also create conditions for new disease outbreaks as shrinking habitats bring people and wildlife into closer contact.

Perhaps one of the greatest concerns is what are called tipping points, sudden changes that could accelerate climate change.

These include Arctic permafrost thawing which releases huge amounts of methane (a powerful greenhouse gas) and carbon dioxide, or carbon loss due to intense droughts and fires in the Amazon rainforest.

The world has already warmed 1.2 deg C above pre-industrial levels and is on course to reach 1.5 deg C by the next decade. Current climate commitments by nations put the world on track to warm far more than this by 2100.

Dr Kemp said there were a number of reasons why catastrophic risks had not been fully assessed.

"Higher-temperature scenarios and more complex risk assessments are simply harder to do."

The clout of the fossil fuel industry and other "merchants of doubt" has also led to scientists erring on the side of least drama, he added.

"The same is likely true of our risk assessments: Looking at plausible catastrophic scenarios is sane risk management, but would likely face political opposition from the forces causing climate change," said Dr Kemp.