World Front: Johnson top party choice to succeed May: Poll

Johnson top party choice to succeed May: Poll

LONDON • A public opinion poll suggests that the ex-mayor of London and Britain's former foreign secretary Boris Johnson has the best shot at succeeding Prime Minister Theresa May.

Mr Johnson has the backing of 39 per cent of Conservative Party members, according to YouGov. Its poll showed Mr Johnson had a huge lead over his closest rival for the job, former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab, who got only 13 per cent.

DPA

Dhaka stops sea journey by Rohingya refugees

COX'S BAZAR • The Bangladesh authorities prevented 84 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar from attempting a perilous boat journey to Malaysia, officials said yesterday.

The police said 67 Rohingya Muslims from Kutupalong - the largest refugee settlement in the world - were stopped while waiting to board a fishing trawler. They included 31 women and 15 children.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Over 7,000kg of ivory products seized in China

GUANGZHOU • A total of 7,746kg of ivory and ivory products had been seized in south China's Guangdong province in the first four months this year, the province's Customs authorities said.

They also busted 67 endangered species smuggling cases from January to April this year. Officials on Friday said that apart from the ivory items, a batch of live pangolins, eagles and giant salamanders had also been seized.

XINHUA