World Briefs: Women playing larger role in ISIS, says Europol

Women playing larger role in ISIS, says Europol

THE HAGUE • Women are playing a larger role in the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), both in front-line fighting and terrorist activities in the West, the police agency Europol said yesterday, warning this could have long-term consequences.

Europol said women's roles span "media, moral policing and the health and education sectors", responsibilities without which the group would not have been able to function.

Compared with earlier Islamist militant groups, women also "feature noticeably more" in ISIS propaganda, both as authors of the publications and as its target audience, the Europol report said.

DPA

China probes FedEx over delivery failures

BEIJING • China yesterday launched an investigation into FedEx for "failing to deliver express packages" to the correct addresses in the country, state media said, after the US delivery service misrouted some Huawei parcels.

FedEx apologised earlier this month for the delivery mishap after telecoms giant Huawei said it was reviewing its ties with the delivery service over the incident. The US firm said at the time that "no external parties requested that FedEx transfer these packages".

Beijing's investigation into FedEx comes as Huawei faces moves from the United States to blacklist the Chinese tech company, cutting it off from American-made components it needs for products - though it was issued a 90-day reprieve last month. China hit back last month by announcing it would create its own blacklist.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Evidence shows Russia tried to sway voters: EU

BRUSSELS • Russian online outlets spread disinformation in an effort to sway voters in last month's European Union elections, the bloc said yesterday in a report calling for social media firms to do more to counter such efforts or face regulation.

The EU review said there was evidence that both Russian and European online sources had sought to promote extreme views and polarise debate on divisive issues like migration and religion.

"The evidence collected revealed a continued and sustained disinformation activity by Russian sources aiming to suppress turnout and influence voter preferences," it said. Moscow has consistently denied it is targeting elections.

REUTERS