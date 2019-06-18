World Briefs: West Java traffic accident kills 12

West Java traffic accident kills 12

JAKARTA • Twelve people were killed and dozens more injured in an Indonesian traffic accident early yesterday morning after a bus passenger tried to wrest control of the steering wheel following an argument with the driver, police said.

The accident happened when the coach swerved into oncoming traffic on a toll road in West Java, smashing into two cars and causing a truck to roll. Some 43 people were injured in the accident. The 29-year-old passenger was severely injured. It was not immediately clear if the bus driver survived.

Over 100 Indian kids die of brain swelling

NEW DELHI • At least 100 children have died of encephalitis in India's eastern state of Bihar, where the health authorities are grappling with a surge of cases in the disease that causes the brain to swell.

Eighty-three children had died in the state-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffapur, hospital superintendent Sunil Kumar Shahi said, adding that 17 more had died at a private hospital in the city. The victims were all children under the age of seven, he said.

Encephalitis is a brain inflammation, mostly caused by viral infection. The risk of the disease increases during summer and rainy seasons between June and October.

Health professionals suspect the deaths to be linked to toxins present in the lychee fruit, which had been detected in urine samples of patients.

Suicide bombers kill over 30 in Nigeria

MAIDUGURI (Nigeria) • At least 30 people have been killed in a triple suicide attack in the north-eastern Nigerian state of Borno, state officials said yesterday, in the biggest mass killing this year by suicide bombers.

The village head of Konduga, Mr Bulama Kalli, said three suicide bombers targeted a place where villagers had gathered to watch a soccer match on a large screen.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. The Boko Haram group and its Islamic State in Iraq and Syria splinter group have often carried out attacks targeting civilians and the military in Borno state.

