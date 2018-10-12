World Briefs: War shrine priest quits over emperor remarks

War shrine priest quits over emperor remarks

TOKYO • The chief priest at Japan's controversial Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo will quit after "highly inappropriate language" criticising Emperor Akihito was leaked to a magazine.

In its latest issue, the Shukan Post weekly magazine quoted chief priest Kunio Kohori, 68, as saying at a closed-door meeting in June that "the emperor is trying to destroy Yasukuni Shrine" by not visiting it. The emperor has not visited the shrine since his coronation in 1989.

In a statement yesterday, the shrine said Mr Kohori would resign from his post after he apologised over the issue.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Saudi Arabia opens high-speed railway

JEDDAH • Saudi Arabia's new high-speed railway was opened to the public yesterday. It will whisk Muslim pilgrims and other travellers between Mecca and Medina, Islam's holiest cities.

The Haramain High Speed Rail system will transport passengers 450km via the Red Sea port of Jeddah at speeds of up to 300km per hour. Two daily services are initially planned in each direction, it said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

India explores using cologne to lure tiger

MUMBAI • Rangers on a month-long hunt for a man-eating tiger are mulling an unusual weapon to lure the big cat - Calvin Klein's Obsession cologne.

Forestry official A.K Mishra yesterday said officials were exploring using the scent as a trap. It includes a synthetic aroma based on the musk of a civet which is highly attractive to big cats.

The tiger is suspected to have killed up to 13 people in Maharashtra.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE