World Briefs: Vivian visiting Kedah and Penang this week

Vivian visiting Kedah and Penang this week

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will visit Kedah and Penang this week, as part of Singapore's efforts to deepen its overall engagement with Malaysia.

The visit, scheduled for today and tomorrow, will include an audience with the ruler of Kedah, Sultan Sallehuddin Badlishah.

At the audience, Dr Balakrishnan will meet members of the Kedah state government, including Menteri Besar Mukhriz Mahathir and members of his state executive council.

China ordains first bishop after Vatican deal

BEIJING • China has ordained its first bishop since reaching an agreement with the Catholic Church, which is intended to encourage a rapprochement between Beijing and the Holy See.

Under the terms of the deal, agreed last September, Beijing and the Vatican will now have a say in appointing Catholic bishops.

China's official church, the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association, said Yao Shun was ordained as bishop of the diocese of Ulanqab in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Monday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Malaysian pleads guilty to video voyeurism on plane

HOUSTON • A passenger who put a camera in an aeroplane bathroom on a flight from California to Texas has pleaded guilty and could be deported. Choon Ping Lee, a 50-year-old Malaysian man, pleaded guilty to video voyeurism on Tuesday.

A judge in Houston sentenced Lee to two months in prison and a US$6,000 (S$8,300) fine. The Justice Department says Lee acknowledged installing a camera in the first-class bathroom of a United Airlines flight from San Diego to Houston on May 5.

ASSOCIATED PRESS