World Briefs: Vivian on working visit to Washington DC

Vivian on working visit to Washington DC

SINGAPORE • Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan is on a working visit to Washington DC from today to Friday.

Dr Balakrishnan will meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton.

The minister will also have meetings with key members of Congress, and host a reception for members of the Congressional Singapore Caucus.

Tomorrow, Dr Balakrishnan will speak at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

He is accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

NZ begins inquiry into mosque massacre

WELLINGTON • An inquiry into the Christchurch mosque shooting massacre began hearing evidence yesterday, as New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern prepared to co-host a meeting in France that seeks global support to tackle online violence.

A lone gunman killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch on March 15 while livestreaming the massacre on Facebook.

The Royal Commission inquiry will look into the suspected gunman's activities, use of social media and international connections, as well as whether there were inappropriate priority settings in counter terrorism resources.

REUTERS

Sri Lanka imposes nationwide curfew

COLOMBO • Sri Lanka yesterday announced a nationwide six-hour night curfew after anti-Muslim riots spread to several districts just north of the capital Colombo, police said.

Three districts were brought under a curfew earlier in the day in response to Christian-led mob attacks on several Muslim-owned businesses and mosques, in the latest fallout from the Easter Sunday bombings blamed on local militants.

The curfew was later extended across the island, police said in a statement.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE