World Briefs: Vietnam culls 1.7m pigs to stem swine flu

Vietnam culls 1.7m pigs to stem swine flu

HANOI • Vietnam's agriculture ministry announced yesterday that 1.7 million pigs have been culled since February to stem an epidemic of African swine flu, an increase of 200,000 animals since last week.

The deaths accounted for over 5 per cent of the country's pig population. The disease is called "Pig Ebola" by some.

DPA

Tourism cause of black wastewater in Krabi

BANGKOK • Booming tourism in Thailand's beach town of Krabi has been blamed for the black wastewater found on Ao Nang beach, officials told DPA yesterday.

The black-coloured wastewater has raised concern over the famous beach town. The wastewater is released by tourism operators into a canal, which then flows into the sea.

DPA

Duterte to quit if son bids to be Speaker

MANILA • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said yesterday he would resign if his eldest son bids for the speakership of the House of Representatives. He said in a speech, addressing his son Paolo: "There are too many of us. Your sister is mayor (of Davao)... the vice-mayor is my youngest son. If you're speaker and I'm president, it doesn't look good."

DPA