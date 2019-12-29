World Briefs: Viet ex-minister gets life term for graft

Viet ex-minister gets life term for graft

HANOI • A Vietnam court yesterday sentenced a former information minister to life in jail after finding him guilty of taking US$3 million (S$4.1 million) in bribes in connection with a controversial deal at state telecoms firm MobiFone.

Nguyen Bac Son received the money to facilitate a deal in which MobiFone overpaid for a 95 per cent stake in a loss-making pay-TV provider, the Ministry of Public Security said in a statement.

It added that the court also sentenced another former information minister, Truong Minh Tuan, to 14 years in jail for economic mismanagement and taking bribes in the same case.

REUTERS

Navy Seal in Thai cave rescue dies

BANGKOK • A Thai Navy Seal who took part in the dramatic rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in northern Thailand last year has died from a blood infection he contracted during the operation, said the Royal Thai Navy.

Petty Officer Beiret Bureerak had been receiving treatment, but his condition worsened, it said in a statement.

REUTERS

Mum says drowned family could swim

LONDON • The mother of two children who drowned alongside their British father in Spain has denied reports that they could not swim, suggesting instead that something was wrong with the resort's pool.

The tragedy took place on Christmas Eve as the family of five was holidaying at Club La Costa World in the southern Spanish resort of Mijas.

"The three of them knew how to swim," said Ms Olubunmi Diya in a statement published on Friday by the family's church on Facebook, adding that the whole family was present when the incident happened.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE